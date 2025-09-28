The Average Cost Of Tires For Electric Vehicles (And How Long They Really Last)

When you sit down and do the math, electric vehicles, or EVs, tend to be more expensive than their traditional combustion engine counterparts, in the long term. That could be a real turn-off since barely any EVs qualify for tax credits now. There are a few reasons for this, despite the fact that they require less maintenance overall. EVs don't need oil changes, for instance. But some of the parts that do need to be replaced, and require maintenance, are a bit more expensive than traditional components. Electric vehicle tires are a great example, which cost about $3,600 to replace every 100,000 miles.

EV tires are different from the tires used on gas-powered vehicles. That's because EVs are heavier; the batteries used inside the electric variety make them heavier in total than even the engine block in combustion vehicles. In turn, the tires wear faster and create more friction, which means they need to be designed a little differently to accommodate. It also means that the cost is a bit higher because you'll likely be replacing those tires more often. A large part of that cost has to do with how long those tires really last and how many miles you can squeeze out of them — about 30,000 to 40,000 miles or so.