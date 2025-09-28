This DNA Cassette Tape Can Store Your Entire Steam Library And Then Some

As data storage needs have grown over the years, so has the development of new technologies, such as Microsoft's Project Silica and diamond optical discs, which can make it easier to store large amounts of data for long periods. As of now, we rely on magnetic tapes and hard disk drives for long-term data storage, with the latter more common in data centers and enterprises. However, researchers have had a breakthrough in DNA-based storage media that has the potential to change the way we store data.

Scientists have long known that DNA is capable of storing a mind-boggling amount of data (about 455 exabytes, or 455 million terabytes, per gram), and one of the reasons for this is its extreme density. So, there have been numerous attempts at making viable solutions using DNA as the storage medium. However, none have been quite as successful in both data storage and retrieval as the latest attempt by the researchers at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) in China.

According to a study published in Science Advances, the researchers have created a DNA cassette tape, which resembles the audio cassette tapes prevalent in the 1980s and early 1990s. It can potentially hold up to 362 petabytes or 362,000 terabytes of data, which is more than enough to store your entire Steam library and any other content libraries you might have.