Disney Is Raising Disney+ And Hulu Prices Once Again - Here's When

Disney is once again raising the prices for its top streaming services. According to newly updated support documents, the company is raising prices on its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN services — both standalone and bundle options.

Starting on October 21, 2025, Disney will raise the price of Disney+ with ads to $11.99 per month — a $2 increase. Additionally, Disney+ Premium subscriptions will see an increase of $3 to $18.99 per month the same day, with the annual ad-free Premium plan jumping by $30 to a total of $189.99 per year. These aren't the only increases, either.

At the same time, Disney will raise the price of Hulu's ad-supported plan by $2 to $11.99, with the ad-free plan remaining at $18.99 for now. ESPN Select will also see a price increase from $11.99 to $12.99 monthly, and $119.99 to $129.99 yearly. ESPN Unlimited is being left alone.

Disney says that its bundle subscriptions will see some increases as well, with the Disney+ and Hulu with ads bundle jumping to $12.99 — another $2 increase to go along with the others on the list. Those with a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select bundle will also see an increase of $3 to $19.99 per month. Of course, you can check the full list of increases on the Disney+ website.