Disney Is Raising Disney+ And Hulu Prices Once Again - Here's When
Disney is once again raising the prices for its top streaming services. According to newly updated support documents, the company is raising prices on its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN services — both standalone and bundle options.
Starting on October 21, 2025, Disney will raise the price of Disney+ with ads to $11.99 per month — a $2 increase. Additionally, Disney+ Premium subscriptions will see an increase of $3 to $18.99 per month the same day, with the annual ad-free Premium plan jumping by $30 to a total of $189.99 per year. These aren't the only increases, either.
At the same time, Disney will raise the price of Hulu's ad-supported plan by $2 to $11.99, with the ad-free plan remaining at $18.99 for now. ESPN Select will also see a price increase from $11.99 to $12.99 monthly, and $119.99 to $129.99 yearly. ESPN Unlimited is being left alone.
Disney says that its bundle subscriptions will see some increases as well, with the Disney+ and Hulu with ads bundle jumping to $12.99 — another $2 increase to go along with the others on the list. Those with a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select bundle will also see an increase of $3 to $19.99 per month. Of course, you can check the full list of increases on the Disney+ website.
An inconvenient time to raise prices
While price increases are part and parcel of streaming subscriptions at this point, this is an odd time for Disney to start raising prices, especially considering the ongoing controversy surrounding Disney's previous decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show from the air. That decision has since been walked back, but it still left many with a bad taste in their mouths and prompted a wave of cancellations.
Of course, anyone following Disney's previous price increases knows that this latest round of increases is coming around the same time as 2024's price increases, which saw Disney raise the price of its monthly ad-free plan from $13.99 to $15.99. That doesn't make it any easier to swallow the more significant $3 increase to $18.99 coming next month.
Considering how Disney has continued to push out new "Star Wars" and Marvel-themed shows and movies to the streaming service over the past few years, it really isn't surprising to see the company trying to find new ways to recoup those funds. But with everything going on right now — as well as the recent price increases to competing streaming services like Apple TV — some may find themselves having to decide whether they want to keep their monthly subscription or ditch it for something more affordable, like Roku's recently launched Howdy channel.