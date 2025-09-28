These Are The Best Adobe Premiere Alternatives For iPhone Users

Adobe Premiere Pro has long been a top video editing option for Mac and PC users, and now Adobe Premiere is on the iPhone. It's likely to be a welcome addition to the creative suites of content creators and iPhone filmmakers, as it aims to deliver desktop-level functionality with a simplified interface designed specifically for touchscreens and smaller displays.

Powerful tools like multi-track editing with unlimited video, audio, and text layers are available, as are tools meant for mastering videos with social media in mind. These include automatic captions with stylized subtitles and single-tap exports to every major social media platform. Premiere's arrival on the mobile video editing scene should also catch the eye of professional video editors using Premiere Pro on a desktop or laptop setup, as projects can be moved seamlessly between mobile and desktop apps.

Generative AI credits and cloud storage will need to be purchased, but like its free Photoshop app, Adobe has made Premiere for the iPhone free to download and use without watermarks on exports. While that makes the app an enticing mobile editing solution, there are some very capable Adobe Premiere alternatives available to iPhone users who aren't interested in paying for specialized features, who want a more established iPhone app, or who prefer an app designed more for beginners than professionals.