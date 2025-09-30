10 Overlooked Smart Home Accessories You're Not Using But Should Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart home technology has moved far beyond voice-controlled lights and robotic vacuums. These days, you can automate almost every corner of a house, but the gadgets that make the biggest difference are rarely the ones you see in commercials. The most useful upgrades are often quiet performers, devices that protect your property, conserve energy, and make everyday routines smoother without calling attention to themselves.

These are the accessories that blend in so well you'll wonder how you ever lived without them. From leak detectors that stop water damage before it starts to sensors that keep your indoor air clean, these picks work in the background so your home can take care of itself.

Each product here has been researched for reliability, practical value, and broad compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The result is a list of small but powerful gadgets that can make your home feel truly smart without the hype. For more information on how we narrowed the field, please refer to the methodology section at the end of this article.