iOS 26 May Finally Improve The Experience Of Using Third-Party Smartwatches With iPhones

iOS 26.1 Beta 1 has been out for a few days now, and it seems there's more to it than improvements to Liquid Glass. According to Macworld, a few lines of code in the new build suggest that Apple is working on adding better third-party smartwatch support for iPhone users. Along with expanding Apple Intelligence and Live Translate features to more languages, the iOS 26.1 Beta codebase includes an unreleased feature called Notification Forwarding, which lets users relay iPhone notifications to a non-Apple device or accessory, such as a smartwatch.

Interestingly, a string of code also suggests that notifications can be forwarded to only one device, which could result in notifications not being mirrored to the Apple Watch. Therefore, users may have to choose between using an Apple Watch or a third-party option. A few references to new frameworks related to accessory pairing might also indicate that Apple is preparing third-party smartwatch support.