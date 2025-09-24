Search Live Available On Android And iPhone: Google's AI Mode Sees What You See And Provides Help In Real-Time

Google unveiled Search Live at I/O 2025, a new AI product that brings the multimodal AI capabilities of Project Astra to Google Search on mobile phones. Put differently, Search Live also allows the AI to see what you see in the real world in addition to hearing your voice commands. The AI will provide answers in real-time to the questions you might have about what it can see. However, most of the new features Google showed at the event were made available to Labs users, rather than the general public. Four months later, Google launched Search Live officially in the U.S.

Android and iPhone users can try the new Search Live feature without going through Labs experiments. A new button in the Google app on Android and iPhone, and in Google Lens, will let them have interactive voice conversations in Google's AI Mode, with the AI having access to the camera's live video feed.