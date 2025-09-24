Stop Uninstalling Your Android Apps When You Need Space - Do This Instead

We've all been there. You're browsing Google Play to download new Android apps or taking photos and videos while out and about, and you see a pop-up on your phone. "Memory full," it says, or some other variation. This can be a really troubling issue to run into, especially since many smartphones tend to still be released with just 128GB of built-in storage.

One of the first things smartphone owners tend to do when they run into these kinds of issues is to start uninstalling apps they no longer use or that they don't think they need. That's not a bad idea most of the time, but what happens when you decide to remove an app and then need it again later? You might not have access to all of the data or progress from your previous installation.

Well, you no longer have to settle for saying goodbye to all of your data just because you need some storage space. Android 15 introduced a new functionality that removes the app from your device, but saves all the data to the cloud, so when you reinstall it, your data is right where you left it. If you're rocking an Android device with Android 15 or higher, then you might already know about the Archive feature. If you don't, though, don't fret. We'll show you how to use it.