Never Do Any Of These 14 Things On Your Android Phone

The Android operating system regularly releases software updates for its devices. These updates add new features, patch security issues, fix common bugs, and improve the overall performance. Software updates also bring new security features to protect your Android smartphone. In most cases, your Android phone will receive a notification when an update is available. However, you have to initiate the installation process manually.

Even if you've enabled automatic updates, the phone has to reboot, and you often need to accept the new terms and conditions. Unfortunately, many users tend to overlook software updates. This is mainly because the installation needs time, and it might feel like an unnecessary interruption during a busy day. That said, it's important to install the latest software updates for the optimal functioning of your smartphone. After all, there's a reason why developers have released them.

Over time, running older OS versions can trigger issues like app incompatibility, slow performance, and random glitches. If you're unsure whether you've installed the latest software update, you can check the Android version in the Settings app.

Here's how to install the latest Android version on your smartphone: