iPhone Air Review: A Compromise Worth Making (For Some)

The iPhone Air is all about design — and frankly, the design is incredible. The iPhone Air certainly isn't the first ultra-thin phone out there, and I did find the Galaxy S25 Edge to be impressive. But somehow, the iPhone Air just feels even more next-level. Maybe it's the more rounded edges, or the weight distribution. Or maybe it's the feel of the glass on the back. Whatever it is, it's impossible not to be impressed the first time you hold one.

So, how is Apple able to achieve such a thin build? Well, most of the actual phone is in the thickest part of the device — what has traditionally been called the camera bump, but has expanded all the way across the device into what Apple calls a "plateau." The processor, camera tech, and speaker are all there — with the rest of the phone mostly being battery and display. It's especially impressive given the fact that the phone doesn't feel poorly balanced — it doesn't feel as though it's tipping back when held. It still just kind of feels like you're holding a pane of glass.

Christian de Looper for BGR

And, the super-thin design doesn't come with any design-related trade-offs. That's to say, the device still has the sensors for Face ID, there's still an Action Button and a Camera Control, and there's still a USB-C port on the bottom (even if it's slightly off-center because of the layers of display panel).

The design of the new device could well set the stage for the next decade of iPhones. Apple is long-rumored to be working on foldables, and current predictions set the release date of the first foldable iPhone to be 2026. What better way to field test the tech that goes into a super-thin foldable phone than with a super-thin non-foldable phone? It could also set the stage for Apple's future slab phones, too – with computational photography and battery tech improving, maybe now is finally the time for increasingly thin design to once again take center stage.

Christian de Looper

But, of course, all that is just speculation. For now, the iPhone Air is simply a stunning piece of hardware. It is also a durable piece of hardware. I'm not able to durability-test my loaner units from Apple, nor would I want to anyway. But plenty of others have done so and found that the combination of titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass make for a device that's unlikely to spur the return of "bend-gate."

The only real downside to the feel of the iPhone Air? It makes Apple's biggest phone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, feel like an absolute brick. I happen to be making that move as I write this review, and it seriously has me questioning how much I care about a triple camera system.