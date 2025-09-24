Latest iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Air Bend And Drop Tests Prove How Durable They Are

Apple made several bold claims about the durability and scratch resistance of the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Thanks to the new Ceramic Shield 2 technology, all four new iPhones feature displays that can withstand everyday abuse without scratching or breaking. In addition, Apple executives were seen throwing the iPhone Air across the interview room and asking journalists to bend it, illustrating the company's confidence in the build quality of even the ultra-thin iPhone Air.

With the iPhone 17 series now on sale, the internet is flooded with various tests of the new iPhones' display and chassis. Even though some users have reported that the iPhone 17 Pro can pick up scratches easily, durability tests by renowned YouTubers suggest Apple has done a remarkable job of making the new iPhones resistant to bends and breakage. One of the latest bend and drop tests conducted by the insurance company Allstate confirms that the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro are as strong and durable as they appear.