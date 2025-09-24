Latest iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone Air Bend And Drop Tests Prove How Durable They Are
Apple made several bold claims about the durability and scratch resistance of the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Thanks to the new Ceramic Shield 2 technology, all four new iPhones feature displays that can withstand everyday abuse without scratching or breaking. In addition, Apple executives were seen throwing the iPhone Air across the interview room and asking journalists to bend it, illustrating the company's confidence in the build quality of even the ultra-thin iPhone Air.
With the iPhone 17 series now on sale, the internet is flooded with various tests of the new iPhones' display and chassis. Even though some users have reported that the iPhone 17 Pro can pick up scratches easily, durability tests by renowned YouTubers suggest Apple has done a remarkable job of making the new iPhones resistant to bends and breakage. One of the latest bend and drop tests conducted by the insurance company Allstate confirms that the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro are as strong and durable as they appear.
Bendgate is no longer a concern
According to Allstate's tests, the iPhone 17 Pro could be bent only after applying 200 lbs of pressure and was still fully functional after the test. The iPhone Air — on the other hand — bent after applying 190 lbs of pressure. Considering that the iPhone Air is much thinner than the Pro, it fared impressively well in the test. In the drop test, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air shattered after a face-down drop from 6 feet, even though they remained fully functional. As for the back — when dropped from the same height, the iPhone 17 Pro suffered cosmetic damage around the camera plateau, while the iPhone Air's rear panel cracked.
Allstate's robotic tests show that the new iPhone models can survive someone trying to bend them, but since they're still made of glass, they can break when dropped. "Apple avoided another bendgate, but gravity still wins," said Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing at Allstate Protection Plans. "While the iPhone Air impressed, and the Ceramic Shield rear panels of both iPhone Air and 17 Pro are the most durable we've tested in years, both iPhones still shattered when dropped face-down. If you're spending more than $1,000 on a phone, a case, screen protector, and protection plan are smart investments."