Does The iPhone Air Bend? Here's How Much Force Is Needed To Break It

Show anyone the ultra-thin iPhone Air and they'll have two concerns: durability and battery life. Such worries first appeared during the iPhone 17 rumor season. Thankfully, though, the iPhone Air gets all-day battery life and an exclusive MagSafe accessory for an additional boost when you need it. As for durability worries, Apple tossed an iPhone Air across the room to a reporter so they could attempt to bend it during an interview. That should have been enough to allay any durability concerns. However, real-life tests are always better, and now that the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air have reached consumers, those tests are possible.

On Friday, iPhone Air battery tests showed that the ultra-thin handset can offer decent battery life. But the iPhone Air durability test that many longtime iPhone users have been waiting for came only on Saturday, when well-known YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the device through his usual durability test, which includes a bend test. The iPhone Air survived the durability tests mostly unscathed. JerryRigEverything then employed a different test to see exactly how much force would be required to bend the iPhone Air. Despite being subjected to extreme force, the iPhone Air survived until 215-216 pounds (97-98kg) of force was applied. Impressively, the iPhone Air continued to function even after it snapped, and the battery remained intact.