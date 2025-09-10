Here's How iPhone Air Battery Life Compares To iPhone 17 And iPhone 16

"Despite being much thinner and lighter, iPhone Air still gets amazing all-day battery life," Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, said during Apple's iPhone 17 launch event on Tuesday. "This is incredible — all-day battery life in our thinnest iPhone ever." Hilariously, seconds later, Ternus revealed the "low-profile" MagSafe Battery accessory for the iPhone Air. "When using them together, iPhone Air has up to 40 hours of video playback! That's enough to binge on all 40 episodes of For All Mankind, making it a great accessory for long trips."

Apple didn't offer battery life estimates for the iPhone Air like it did for the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pros in the keynote's other segments. For the iPhone 17, Apple said the base model will get up to eight more hours of video playback than the base iPhone 16. Apple also said the iPhone 17 Pro gets up to an "astonishing" 39 hours of video playback.

Anyone watching the live event would have spotted potential red flags in the way Apple chose to portray the iPhone Air's battery life. After all, battery life was one of the main concerns over the past year, as rumors and leaks said the ultra-thin iPhone Air would feature an ultra-thin battery. However, Apple does offer battery estimates on its website, and they're better than expected. The iPhone Air will offer battery life on par with last year's iPhone 16 models without the MagSafe Battery.