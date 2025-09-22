iFixit's iPhone Air Teardown Reveals Repairability Score, Battery Capacity, And Structural Integrity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Apple's new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series now on sale, iFixit's teardown video of the new slim iPhone reveals several tidbits about the device. One of the key factors of this smartphone is how Apple was able to make it more repairable despite the ultra-thin form factor. iFixt points out how easy it is to reach the battery after removing the back glass, which reduces the risk of damaging the OLED display. Since only a single bracket hides the connector, you simply need to disconnect it from the battery to replace it.

In addition, Apple continues to use its electric glue on the iPhone Air, meaning repair technicians just have to apply an electric current to the battery to detach it from the chassis. Even though regular users shouldn't try to open up the device and replace the battery by themselves, Apple is making it easier for those who have the skills or simply want to experiment.