iFixit's iPhone Air Teardown Reveals Repairability Score, Battery Capacity, And Structural Integrity
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Apple's new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series now on sale, iFixit's teardown video of the new slim iPhone reveals several tidbits about the device. One of the key factors of this smartphone is how Apple was able to make it more repairable despite the ultra-thin form factor. iFixt points out how easy it is to reach the battery after removing the back glass, which reduces the risk of damaging the OLED display. Since only a single bracket hides the connector, you simply need to disconnect it from the battery to replace it.
In addition, Apple continues to use its electric glue on the iPhone Air, meaning repair technicians just have to apply an electric current to the battery to detach it from the chassis. Even though regular users shouldn't try to open up the device and replace the battery by themselves, Apple is making it easier for those who have the skills or simply want to experiment.
The iPhone Air's internals reveal details about Apple's design choices
One of the most interesting aspects of the iPhone Air is that the 12.26Wh capacity battery inside the phone is the same as the one used in Apple's new MagSafe Battery pack for the phone. iFixit said it was even able to swap these batteries and make both devices work without a problem. In addition, iFixit also shows Apple's new A19 Pro chip, the N1 Wi-Fi modem, and the improved C1X 5G modem. The company also demonstrates that once most of the components are removed from the iPhone, it can indeed be bent.
The issue isn't with the titanium frame, but rather the plastic antenna in the frame perimeter that breaks. However, with all the components like the battery, logic board, speakers, and other parts inside, the iPhone Air is impressively resilient with daily use. With most of the components packed into the camera plateau and the battery occupying the majority portion of the center frame, Apple's engineering team has found the perfect recipe to make a durable phone while also ensuring the iPhone Air's battery lasts all day. All factors considered, iFixit awarded a repairability score of 7/10 to the iPhone Air.