New iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watches, And AirPods Now On Sale
The day has finally come, and Apple has officially started selling the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models, the Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3, and the new AirPods Pro 3. These products had been announced during last week's "Awe Dropping" event, and are now available to customers worldwide.
What makes this year's launch so special is the new iPhone Air. This ultra-thin device replaces the iPhone Plus. While its price point is the same as last year's iPhone 16 Pro device at $999, users get double the storage, a more powerful A19 Pro chip, and the all-new titanium design with improved scratch and drop resistance thanks to the new Ceramic Shield technology.
In this article, you'll get an overview of Apple's latest products, and what you are getting when choosing them as your new daily drivers. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.
Apple has eight new products available today
iPhone 17: This device now has the same display as the Pro models, the A19 chip, double the base storage, improved selfie and ultra-wide cameras, and a bigger battery life. It's a solid option for those willing to get a new model without overpaying.
iPhone Air: As described above, this ultra-thin phone is perfect for anyone trying to get something different from the everyday iPhone they're used to.
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: With a new aluminum finish, Apple added more battery life, improved all the lenses available with this device, and put a vapor chamber inside to ensure the iPhone delivers sustained power.
Apple Watch Series 11: Similar to the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple added a 5G modem to this smartwatch. All of the new software features are also available on previous models, such as hypertension notifications.
Apple Watch Ultra 3: It gets an improved S10 chip, a better display that can show the seconds even when you're not looking at the watch. It also gets 5G connectivity, satellite support, and longer battery life.
Apple Watch SE 3: The biggest update for this lineup adds always-on display, 5G, fast charging, on-device Siri with an upgraded processor, and better speakers. It can check your temperature, show sleep apnea notifications, and ovulation tracking.
AirPods Pro 3: Redesigned earbuds with richer bass, bigger battery life for a single charge, and twice as good ANC. They're also IP57 rated and have better Find My capabilities.