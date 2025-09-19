New iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watches, And AirPods Now On Sale

iPhone 17: This device now has the same display as the Pro models, the A19 chip, double the base storage, improved selfie and ultra-wide cameras, and a bigger battery life. It's a solid option for those willing to get a new model without overpaying.

iPhone Air: As described above, this ultra-thin phone is perfect for anyone trying to get something different from the everyday iPhone they're used to.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: With a new aluminum finish, Apple added more battery life, improved all the lenses available with this device, and put a vapor chamber inside to ensure the iPhone delivers sustained power.

Apple Watch Series 11: Similar to the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple added a 5G modem to this smartwatch. All of the new software features are also available on previous models, such as hypertension notifications.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: It gets an improved S10 chip, a better display that can show the seconds even when you're not looking at the watch. It also gets 5G connectivity, satellite support, and longer battery life.

Apple Watch SE 3: The biggest update for this lineup adds always-on display, 5G, fast charging, on-device Siri with an upgraded processor, and better speakers. It can check your temperature, show sleep apnea notifications, and ovulation tracking.

AirPods Pro 3: Redesigned earbuds with richer bass, bigger battery life for a single charge, and twice as good ANC. They're also IP57 rated and have better Find My capabilities.