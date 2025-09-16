iPhone 17 Pro Vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max - What's The Difference?﻿

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets on September 9, delivering some of the biggest design changes the iPhone series has received in years. While the standard iPhone 17 has mostly the same design as its predecessor, the iPhone Air introduces a new ultra-thin iPhone form factor, and the iPhone 17 Pro models debut with a new camera module and a bold orange color option. Setting iPhone 17 Pro design controversies aside, the new Pro and Pro Max options offer the best set of specs and features you can expect from a brand-new iPhone series. That's what Apple does every year with the Pro and Pro Max lines, reserving some of the best hardware for its most expensive phones.

Consumers who are undecided between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might be wondering about the differences between the two handsets, especially those looking for the best chip performance and camera experiences. The good news is that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are nearly identical, except for the size difference, which impacts the display, battery life, and the overall footprints of the phones. The prices are also different, as the iPhone 17 Pro Max retails for $100 more than the smaller iPhone 17 Pro for the same storage option. On that note, the Pro Max offers an exclusive 2TB storage capacity.