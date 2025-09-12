Apple Execs Challenge Journalist To Bend iPhone Air In Unprecedented Interview
It's not everyday that you see Apple executives Greg 'Joz' Joswiak and John Ternus challenging a journalist to bend an iPhone. After all, bendable iPhones have been a delicate subject for the company since the iPhone 6. While Apple took the effort to address that with the iPhone 6S, it's hard to live down previous design flaws.
However, in a surprising interview with Tom's Guide, not only do we see Apple executives having a good laugh, but we see Joz throwing the iPhone Air and then asking a journalist to try to bend it.
Throwing the phone is a great way to promote the new Ceramic Shield technology, that makes the phone more scratch and drop resistant. In the video, the journalist doesn't catch the phone at first, and it impacts the table a little.
For someone with a very scratched iPhone 16 Pro Max display, this actually makes me very interested in buying the new iPhone, just to have the peace of mind I haven't had for years with Apple's releases.
It's very durable, says Apple exec
While Tom's Guide's journalist tries to bend the iPhone Air both ways, Apple execs explain that a regular person won't be able to bend it. "Sure, if you put enough load, you can get it to flex a little bit, but it goes right back," says Ternus. "It's all part of the design. And if you see the battery, if you saw any of the components while you were walking around in the past couple of days, we have a metal can on the battery, which also makes the battery itself a much stronger component."
The full interview addresses who the iPhone is for, how hard it was to create, and if this device is a first step towards the long-rumored iPhone Fold, which for the latter, Apple executives said they wouldn't comment on.
Still, rumors point to this smartphone being in development for a while now. The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models enter pre-sale this Friday, with general availability expected for September 19. BGR will bring the reviews and other details about these devices shortly.