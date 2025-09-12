Apple Execs Challenge Journalist To Bend iPhone Air In Unprecedented Interview

It's not everyday that you see Apple executives Greg 'Joz' Joswiak and John Ternus challenging a journalist to bend an iPhone. After all, bendable iPhones have been a delicate subject for the company since the iPhone 6. While Apple took the effort to address that with the iPhone 6S, it's hard to live down previous design flaws.

However, in a surprising interview with Tom's Guide, not only do we see Apple executives having a good laugh, but we see Joz throwing the iPhone Air and then asking a journalist to try to bend it.

Throwing the phone is a great way to promote the new Ceramic Shield technology, that makes the phone more scratch and drop resistant. In the video, the journalist doesn't catch the phone at first, and it impacts the table a little.

For someone with a very scratched iPhone 16 Pro Max display, this actually makes me very interested in buying the new iPhone, just to have the peace of mind I haven't had for years with Apple's releases.