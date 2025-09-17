iPhone Air Reviews Say Battery Life Is Better Than Expected, But The Other iPhone 17 Models Do Even Better

The main iPhone Air concern during the iPhone 17 rumor season wasn't durability or price. Instead, most people who heard Apple was developing an iPhone slimmer than ever were concerned about the battery life. An ultra-thin iPhone would feature an ultra-thin battery. Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models last week. That's when we found out how long each new iPhone will last on a single charge.

The official iPhone Air battery life estimates were worse than the other three models, but much better than expected. However, the fact that Apple launched a MagSafe battery pack specifically for the iPhone Air did not inspire confidence. We knew that we needed real-life usage to see how long the iPhone Air would last on a charge compared to the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The first iPhone 17 and iPhone Air reviews are out on Wednesday, and we finally know how good the iPhone Air battery life is: The iPhone Air has good to better-than-expected battery life. Depending on use, the handset will last through the day, though heavy users might need to recharge before nighttime. Some reviewers actually measured battery life in real-life situations, giving us a more objective look than those who simply used the handset during the day and then looked at whatever energy percentage they had left before charging it at night.