iPhone 17 Models Have This AI Battery Life Feature Turned On By Default - Here's What It Can Do﻿

iPhone buyers won't have to deal with battery anxiety when the iPhone 17 series ships later this week. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max all feature longer battery life and faster battery charging than their predecessors. The ultra-thin iPhone Air will deliver all-day battery life according to Apple, with Apple's own estimates indicating the phone will last at least as long as last year's iPhone 16 Pro. If that's not enough, Apple decided to enable Adaptive Power, a brand-new AI-powered battery feature in iOS 26, on all four iPhones, which should further improve battery life.

"Adaptive Power uses on-device intelligence to predict when you'll need extra battery life based on your recent usage patterns and then adjusts as needed to help your battery last longer that day," Apple explains in a new support document published online on Monday. The document indicates that Adaptive Power is enabled by default on all 2025 iPhones, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

The feature is off by default on all the other iPhones running iOS 26 that support Apple Intelligence features. The list includes the iPhone 15 Pro, the 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 versions (including the iPhone 16e). Adaptive Power was also available to iPhone users who used iOS 26 during the three months of beta. Apple made iOS 26 available for download on Monday.