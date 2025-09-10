These iPhone 17 Models Support Faster Charging: Here's How To Get The Best Charging Speed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple unveiled four new iPhone 17 models, confirming many rumors and leaks that preceded the press event. As expected, the series includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since battery life is one of the main concerns when buying a new smartphone, iPhone users looking to upgrade to one of the four iPhone 17 models will be happy to hear that all three iPhone 17 models offer better battery life compared to their predecessors. The iPhone Air — courtesy of its extra-slim form factor — isn't a battery champ.

Along with better battery life, all three iPhone 17 variants also charge faster than last year's iPhone 16 series. Faster charging is definitely a boon since it allows you to quickly top up your iPhone when in a hurry. To achieve the higher speed, though, you may need a new charger that outputs at a higher wattage. Apple has updated its online store to list the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max charger, available to order for $39. The charger will work with any iPhone 17 series model, and also with any device that charges at 60W — like a MacBook.