These iPhone 17 Models Support Faster Charging: Here's How To Get The Best Charging Speed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple unveiled four new iPhone 17 models, confirming many rumors and leaks that preceded the press event. As expected, the series includes the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Since battery life is one of the main concerns when buying a new smartphone, iPhone users looking to upgrade to one of the four iPhone 17 models will be happy to hear that all three iPhone 17 models offer better battery life compared to their predecessors. The iPhone Air — courtesy of its extra-slim form factor — isn't a battery champ.
Along with better battery life, all three iPhone 17 variants also charge faster than last year's iPhone 16 series. Faster charging is definitely a boon since it allows you to quickly top up your iPhone when in a hurry. To achieve the higher speed, though, you may need a new charger that outputs at a higher wattage. Apple has updated its online store to list the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max charger, available to order for $39. The charger will work with any iPhone 17 series model, and also with any device that charges at 60W — like a MacBook.
What charging speed does the iPhone 17 series support?
Apple doesn't mention the exact charging speed on the product page. Instead, the brand indicates that a 20-minute charge can get you up to 50% battery on the iPhone 17 series. Apple also said that a 10-minute charge is good enough for up to eight hours of video playback. That said, digging through the specs sheet on Apple's website and the introduction of a new adapter reveals the iPhone 17's fast charging speeds.
- Wired: Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with a 40W adapter or higher
- Wireless: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 30W adapter or higher, paired with a MagSafe Charger
According to this, it's safe to say that the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max support up to 40W of fast charging speeds, which is respectable. The iPhone Air, however, doesn't get the bump in charging speeds due to its slim form factor. It matches that of the iPhone 16 series, reaching 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.
Which adapter to use for the fastest charging speed?
As a reminder, the iPhone 17 models do not ship with a power adapter in the box. It's likely that several users already have a USB-C adapter at home, but Apple's older 20W adapter won't be able to fast-charge the iPhone 17. To take advantage of the faster charging speeds, you'll need to use an adapter that outputs at least 40W. For example, the MacBook Pro ships with a 70W adapter. If you have one lying around, you can use it to charge your iPhone 17, 17 Pro, or 17 Pro Max at top speed.
Apple's new 40W adapter mentioned at the top is also a good option, since it can even be used to charge larger devices like laptops. Alternatively, you can purchase power adapters from reputable third-party brands, like the Spigen GaN III 452, Anker Prime 67W charger, or Belkin 112W 4-port charger, etc. GaN adapters from these brands are generally available in various power configurations and with multiple ports. So, if you wish to charge several devices at once, you can opt for them.