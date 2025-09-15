iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 Are Now Available
After three long months of beta testing, Apple has made iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 available to all users. If you have compatible devices, you can download Apple's latest software by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
All of these software updates feature the new Liquid Glass design. While it's going to be more noticeable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple also tweaked the UI of watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. With this redesign, Apple users can take advantage of new Clear icons, redesigned Control Center, new looks for the apps, and finally having the names of all the updates match.
For iPadOS 26, Apple is getting more serious about multitasking and productivity features, as the company now offers a new window tiling system, a Preview app for signing documents and sketching, and improved Apple Intelligence features powered by ChatGPT. macOS Tahoe brings improved Continuity functionalities, a revamped Spotlight search, and it also marks the last major OS update for Intel Macs. Apple says macOS 27 will be only available to Apple Silicon computers.
watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 have arrived
With watchOS 26, Apple Watch users have access to the new Workout Buddy. This Apple Intelligence feature requires an iPhone 15 Pro or newer nearby, but it's the best way to get some extra motivation from an AI coach that taps your Health app information.
On the other hand, tvOS 26 is all about making it easier to find new content to watch. There's a redesigned Apple TV app, it's easier than ever to switch between different profiles, and signing in for the first time to a streaming service will be quicker.
Finally, visionOS 26 is all about spatial experiences. It adds Spatial Widgets, Spatial Scenes, Spatial Browsing, and Shared Spatial Experiences. With those features, Apple makes using Vision Pro more immersive, while still giving users the ability to connect with others in a mixed reality environment. One of the biggest improvements comes in the form of Personas, which are now more natural and realistic than they were when they debuted.
We will let you know if we find anything new in these software updates as we explore the final versions, and we'll also let you know as soon as Apple is ready to start beta testing iOS 26.1 and beyond in the weeks ahead.