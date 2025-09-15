iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, And visionOS 26 Are Now Available

After three long months of beta testing, Apple has made iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 available to all users. If you have compatible devices, you can download Apple's latest software by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

All of these software updates feature the new Liquid Glass design. While it's going to be more noticeable on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple also tweaked the UI of watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. With this redesign, Apple users can take advantage of new Clear icons, redesigned Control Center, new looks for the apps, and finally having the names of all the updates match.

For iPadOS 26, Apple is getting more serious about multitasking and productivity features, as the company now offers a new window tiling system, a Preview app for signing documents and sketching, and improved Apple Intelligence features powered by ChatGPT. macOS Tahoe brings improved Continuity functionalities, a revamped Spotlight search, and it also marks the last major OS update for Intel Macs. Apple says macOS 27 will be only available to Apple Silicon computers.