The iPhone 17 Pro Scratches Easily: Watch This YouTuber's Explanation For 'ScratchGate'
Soon after the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 went on sale in stores on Friday, we saw the first iPhone 17 Pro Max drop test that showed how impressively durable the new Pro models are. The iPhone 17 Pro Max survived every drop in the video — or at least the glass portions of the phone did. However, the aluminum frame clearly took a beating. Several users also shared photos and videos showing scratches and scuffs on the iPhone 17 Pro models displayed in Apple stores. Soon after, "Scratchgate" started trending on X — similar to the iPhone 6's Bendgate – with consumers showcasing scratches on the new iPhone devices.
On Sunday, YouTuber JerryRigEverything posted a durability test on YouTube of the two iPhone 17 Pro models, explaining the potential issues leading to scratches. The YouTuber said that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max have a durable aluminum chassis, with an anodized surface layer capable of surviving level 9 scratches on the Mohs scale of hardness — second only to diamond. However, JerryRigEverything identified two potential issues that might explain the iPhone 17 Pro's scratching problem.
Why does the iPhone 17 Pro scratch so easily?
The first issue is with the camera plateau having sharp edges because there's not enough aluminum substrate to securely hold the aluminum oxide in place. The outer layer might chip away when it comes into contact with ordinary items like coins and keys. Second, the decorative anodizing that Apple applies to the surface is way too thin, making it susceptible to scratches. While the rear glass cover also picks up scratches easily, those can be wiped away with a cloth.
JerryRigEverything concludes that the camera plateau is the area most prone to showing permanent scratches on the phone. This is a side effect of Apple's design choices for the camera module. If Apple had chamfered the edges or used a curved surface, this could have been avoided. But it seems like Apple chose aesthetics over durability. That said, other parts of the phone may also show scratches and dents if dropped or subjected to impact, since aluminium is a relatively soft metal. Because of this, it's advisable to use a case that protects the sides and the rear of the phone.