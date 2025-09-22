The iPhone 17 Pro Scratches Easily: Watch This YouTuber's Explanation For 'ScratchGate'

Soon after the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 went on sale in stores on Friday, we saw the first iPhone 17 Pro Max drop test that showed how impressively durable the new Pro models are. The iPhone 17 Pro Max survived every drop in the video — or at least the glass portions of the phone did. However, the aluminum frame clearly took a beating. Several users also shared photos and videos showing scratches and scuffs on the iPhone 17 Pro models displayed in Apple stores. Soon after, "Scratchgate" started trending on X — similar to the iPhone 6's Bendgate – with consumers showcasing scratches on the new iPhone devices.

On Sunday, YouTuber JerryRigEverything posted a durability test on YouTube of the two iPhone 17 Pro models, explaining the potential issues leading to scratches. The YouTuber said that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max have a durable aluminum chassis, with an anodized surface layer capable of surviving level 9 scratches on the Mohs scale of hardness — second only to diamond. However, JerryRigEverything identified two potential issues that might explain the iPhone 17 Pro's scratching problem.