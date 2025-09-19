First iPhone 17 Pro Max Drop Test: Glass Survives Everything, Even Being Thrown In The Air﻿

Every iPhone generation gets the same drop test treatment as seen above. YouTubers try to perform drop tests as controlled as possible. They drop the iPhone onto concrete from specific heights to replicate real-life accidents. They drop the handset on the front, back, and sides from knee, waist, and head height. The iPhone inevitably breaks during this ordeal, no matter how durable the front and back glass might be. The screen cover or the rear glass panel might break first. The damage would then be amplified by subsequent drops.

MadMatt dropped the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the video above about 20 times, including throwing the handset twice in the air to test drops from a height of at least 12 feet. The glass did not shatter. Does that mean you don't need a case and screen protector? No, it doesn't. Under the right circumstances, the front and back Ceramic Shield glass might break. Also, the aluminum chassis will sustain damage, as seen in the clip. But it's certainly good to know the iPhone 17 Pro Max is more durable than ever.

The new design Apple developed for the Pro models explains why the iPhone 17 Pro Max did so well. The phone features an aluminium unibody design with the metal protecting the camera module and curving inwards on the back to meet the Ceramic Shield glass. Also, this is the first year Apple is using Ceramic Shield protection on the back of the iPhone. On the front, a next-generation Ceramic Shield 2 glass cover protects the display. The front cover offers 3x better scratch resistance than previous models.