Some iPhone 17 Owners Worry About Scratches, Others Try To Break It On Purpose

The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineups are available starting this Friday. One of the key new changes on this year's devices is that Apple added a second-generation Ceramic Shield that makes these devices more scratch- and drop-resistant on both sides. However, we're still talking about an iPhone mostly made of glass, and glass can always scratch or break.

Even though Apple's top execs aren't really worried about throwing the new iPhone Air across the room or asking journalists to try to bend it, we are already seeing people online destroying their new iPhone 17 models, finding some inconsistencies, or showing how easily scratchable they might be.

For example, AppleTrack editor Sam Kohl already shared a viral photo on X where he shows a completely destroyed iPhone 17, a broken-back iPhone 17 Pro in orange, and an iPhone Air with a major damage on the back. However, we don't know if this is part of a test he's conducting for future content, or if the shock of seeing a few thousand dollars completely destroyed is part of the internet experience this Friday.