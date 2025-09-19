Some iPhone 17 Owners Worry About Scratches, Others Try To Break It On Purpose
The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineups are available starting this Friday. One of the key new changes on this year's devices is that Apple added a second-generation Ceramic Shield that makes these devices more scratch- and drop-resistant on both sides. However, we're still talking about an iPhone mostly made of glass, and glass can always scratch or break.
Even though Apple's top execs aren't really worried about throwing the new iPhone Air across the room or asking journalists to try to bend it, we are already seeing people online destroying their new iPhone 17 models, finding some inconsistencies, or showing how easily scratchable they might be.
For example, AppleTrack editor Sam Kohl already shared a viral photo on X where he shows a completely destroyed iPhone 17, a broken-back iPhone 17 Pro in orange, and an iPhone Air with a major damage on the back. However, we don't know if this is part of a test he's conducting for future content, or if the shock of seeing a few thousand dollars completely destroyed is part of the internet experience this Friday.
Jokes aside, the iPhone 17 Pro devices don't look very scratch-resistant
There are a few posts on social media highlighting that iPhone 17 Pro demo units in stores are already scratched up. From little bruises to more noticeable ones, it seems they're more visible with the Deep Blue and Cosmic Orange options. A YouTube channel named Wylsacom has already put the scratch resistance to the test, and, as expected, you should be careful with your new iPhone.
Another user on X also revealed that his iPhone Air model has condensation in the camera. While this could be related to an extremely hot and humid artificial climate, as suggested by another user, it's something that could be annoying if you're trying to take photos, but the condensation should eventually disappear.
That said, even though Apple claims that this is the toughest iPhone the company has ever made, you should probably put on a strong case like the ones from Beats, or at least have an AppleCare+ plan, which will cost you far less to repair your iPhone than if you break it and don't have any protection.