Sebastian Stan's A24 Crime Thriller Is An Apple TV+ Streaming Hit 2 Years Later
What's really interesting about streaming services versus traditional broadcast options is that older movies and shows can randomly make a real comeback. It could be spurred by popular actors or actresses in the headlines, current events like the Netflix miniseries "Adolescence" winning 8 Emmys, or just a general interest in the content. That's precisely what's happening with Sebastian Stan's A24-produced crime thriller from 2023. "Sharper," which features a pretty big cast, is now a top ten streaming hit on Apple TV+ two years after release — it's currently in fifth place out of ten.
The movie stars Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton. It's a psychological thriller that follows a con artist, and some con-acquaintances, through a neo-noir timeline where they try to pull one over on a billionaire.
Knowing the context of the story, it's easy to imagine why the movie might be making its way up the ranks — especially at a time in history when nearly everyone would like to be competing for riches and power in a high stakes game. But also, "Sharper" has a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb, a 68% on the Tomatometer, and 73% on the Popcornmeter with fans. Those are some decent scores that signal it could be a great way to spend the nearly two-hour runtime.
'Sharper' hits the top five movies on Apple TV+
Showcased as a non-linear narrative, "Sharper" breaks down the complete story of the movie's characters into individual moments. It's the kind of piecemeal crime thriller that keeps you hooked and focused on the mystery until the very end, if you're into this sort of story. It follows Tom (Justice Smith), Max (Sebastian Stan), and Sandra (Briana Middleton) as they work to secure money, pay various debts, and swindle everyone around them. The true overarching scheme is never presented until the end, as these movies are wont to do.
Reviews are generally favorable, with an 68% critic score and 73% fan score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. There are certainly worse ways to spend an evening when it comes to entertainment. Although, "Ice Road: Vengeance," Liam Neeson's 2025 action thriller, soared to the top of Netflix charts recently, so I'm not sure what's real and what's not anymore. Dwayne Johnson's "The Rundown" — an underrated action movie – is blowing up the Tubi charts as well, which is somewhat of a redemption in popular content.
What it's about: Wiley ne'er-do-wells plot, converse, dance and weave as they try to leverage wit and guile to steal, set up and deceive. A billionaire and his fortune play an integral role in the seedy intentions of the other characters. What would otherwise be a cliche timeline is given new lease across the non-linear presentation.
What to watch like it: Give "I Care a Lot" a try, or "American Hustle" if you like the witty con artist angles. You might also check out "The Talented Mr. Ripley" or "Mulholland Drive" if you've never seen the classics or want to rewatch either.