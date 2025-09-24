Sebastian Stan's A24 Crime Thriller Is An Apple TV+ Streaming Hit 2 Years Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's really interesting about streaming services versus traditional broadcast options is that older movies and shows can randomly make a real comeback. It could be spurred by popular actors or actresses in the headlines, current events like the Netflix miniseries "Adolescence" winning 8 Emmys, or just a general interest in the content. That's precisely what's happening with Sebastian Stan's A24-produced crime thriller from 2023. "Sharper," which features a pretty big cast, is now a top ten streaming hit on Apple TV+ two years after release — it's currently in fifth place out of ten.

The movie stars Julianne Moore, John Lithgow, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton. It's a psychological thriller that follows a con artist, and some con-acquaintances, through a neo-noir timeline where they try to pull one over on a billionaire.

Knowing the context of the story, it's easy to imagine why the movie might be making its way up the ranks — especially at a time in history when nearly everyone would like to be competing for riches and power in a high stakes game. But also, "Sharper" has a 6.7/10 rating on IMDb, a 68% on the Tomatometer, and 73% on the Popcornmeter with fans. Those are some decent scores that signal it could be a great way to spend the nearly two-hour runtime.