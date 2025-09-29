How To Use iOS's Built In Password Manager Feature (And Why You Should)

With massive password leaks becoming a common affair on the internet, a key aspect of maintaining good cyber hygiene is to never reuse passwords across multiple apps and services. While it may seem convenient to use the same password for all your accounts, you risk all of them if a single app or service is compromised and your password is leaked online. Fortunately, password managers allow you to use different passwords for your accounts without worrying about remembering each one. While there are excellent third-party password managers, Apple offers its own version seamlessly integrated across all its platforms. You can also access your passwords on Windows using the iCloud app.

Although iPhone's built-in password manager was buried within the settings menu before iOS 18, it now has a dedicated app called Passwords, which comes pre-installed on iPhones. The app is intuitive and provides easy access to saved passwords, passkeys, two-factor authentication codes, and Wi-Fi credentials. It also features a Security section that lists all your saved accounts exposed in password leaks, among other handy features.