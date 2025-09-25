Apple Warns EU Rules Are Making iOS More Like Android

In an unusual turn, Apple released a statement about the European Digital Markets Act. The legislation, which took effect last year, made the company open up the iOS system to third-party marketplaces and payment methods, and to share some of its exclusive technologies with other vendors.

While some of these changes include important improvements for user experience in general, Apple continues to say that the DMA is causing the delay of new features in the EU, hinting that some of them might never be released due to privacy concerns. So far, the company says iPhone Mirroring and Apple Maps' Visited Places and Preferred Routes are very difficult to release without compromising users' data. Live Translation, on the other hand, is on track for launch without other companies or developers being able to access the translation.

In the statement, Apple said, "We've suggested changes to these features that would protect our users' data, but so far, the European Commission, under the DMA, it's illegal for us to share these features with Apple users until we bring them to other companies' products."