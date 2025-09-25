OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Pulse, A New Way To Start Conversations With AI

OpenAI is looking for new ways to get you to open the ChatGPT app on your smartphone. The latest attempt is a new feature called ChatGPT Pulse, which is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro users. The feature is currently only available as a preview, but OpenAI says it will essentially start the conversation for you to help you get the most out of your day.

This is, of course, just another part of OpenAI's ongoing mission to make AI more asynchronous instead of it only being a reactive product. For instance, instead of waiting on you to reach out to the AI about your upcoming trip, the AI could instead reach out to you with recommendations for said trip. It certainly takes some of the weight off of improving your own ChatGPT prompts, as the AI can start the conversation.

Another possible concern is the ongoing rise of promptless attacks that utilize AI to gain access to calendars and other apps. We've seen someone hack a smart home using a promptless AI attack. Some are even using AI to break other AI.

Don't worry, though — OpenAI isn't about to just start messaging you every day without discretion. According to the blog post announcing the new feature, OpenAI says users will have full control of how and when ChatGPT sends prompts. You can choose the subjects that ChatGPT will research and pull from any connected calendars or apps, and it will only prompt you about those items.