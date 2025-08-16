5 Instructions That Can Improve Your ChatGPT Prompts

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots in the world, and it didn't take long for OpenAI to get the platform on all our phones, tablets, and computers. There's a lot you can get out of using ChatGPT, from answering questions to comparing products, building itineraries, and so much more, but it all starts with a user prompt.

Think of user prompts as a digital blueprint for your AI pal to follow. If you've been using ChatGPT for a while and are having trouble getting the bot to deliver the type of responses you've been aiming for, that initial blueprint you're laying out might need some additional work. To assist, we've put together this list of five instructions that can improve your ChatGPT prompts, including altering your communication style and giving the AI tool clear instructions. While these suggestions won't bring about perfect results from every query, they should certainly help pave the way toward a better AI experience.