Meta Launches Vibes, An Instagram-Like Feed For AI Video Slop

Meta on Thursday announced an AI product that nobody asked for but many people could predict: An Instagram-like feed for AI video slop. Known as Vibes, it is not a standalone app, as the AI video feed is built into the Meta AI app. However, if it takes off, Vibes could become an app where creators and users can generate, share, and remix AI-only videos. In the meantime, Vibes wants to "make it easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI's media tools," as Meta explained in a blog post.

Vibes will work a lot like Instagram and other social media apps, where you can upload short-form video content and share it online — albeit with some big distinctions. You can't upload your own videos; you will need to generate them with Meta's AI tools. Alternatively, you can grab an AI video someone else made, modify parts of it with AI, select a new music track, and add captions to make it your own. You can then share your creations with friends and followers. Meta also said that videos from the Vibes portal can be cross-posted to Instagram, Facebook Stories, and Reels.