Photoshop Now Supports Google's Viral Nano Banana AI Image Generation Model

The images above show examples of using Nano Banana in Photoshop's Generative Fill feature. For example, the first image shows the original photo of a model crouching against a blue background and a portion of the text prompt Adobe used for the main image. The image also shows the Generative Fill menu where the Nano Banana option is available. The resulting image is impressive. The background is completely changed. The model wears different clothes and has a different hairstyle. Also, her head is tilted towards the camera.

The second example shows a similar transformation of an original photo using Nano Banana. Except for the model's face, hairstyle, and glasses, everything is changed, including the background, clothing, and the position of the hands. Nano Banana in Photoshop allows creators to create any image they want based on a real photo, without altering the look of the model. The ability to maintain the subject unchanged, while modifying the position of the head and body, has been one of the key attractions of Nano Banana since testing.

Adobe explains that Nano Banana is "great for stylized elements, graphic details, and imaginative scene additions," while FLUX.1 Kontext [pro] is "designed for contextual accuracy, perspective, and environmental harmony." As for the Adobe Firefly models available in Generative Fill, they're "ideal for commercially safe, production-ready results with lifelike quality, giving creative professionals greater control over structure, style, camera angles, and zooms while enabling rapid iteration in up to 2K resolution for precision cropping, recomposition, and large-format printing."

The only downside with using Nano Banana with such ease in tools like Photoshop is that it makes it very easy to create fake images. Then again, users could be doing exactly that inside the Gemini app.