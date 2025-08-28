Someone Used Google's Nano Banana AI To Colorize Old Photos, And The Results Are Stunning

Users have been testing Google's new image editing model "Nano Banana" — aka Gemini 2.5 Flash Image – for a few days, with some testers posting samples of images generated with the new AI model or photos edited with it. One of the most impressive uses of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image was discovered by X user Rodrigo Bressane. He uploaded black-and-white images, including a few iconic photographs, telling the AI to colorize them. As you're about to see in the examples below, the results are incredible, offering a great use case for Nano Banana. You could use the AI to make colorized versions of old family photos and bring them to life in ways the original photographers were never able to.

Google unveiled the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image generator last week, making it available in the Gemini app and other places where Google's latest AI models are available to users and developers. What's interesting about the release is that Google confirmed Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is the Nano Banana AI image generation model that went viral in the weeks leading up to the announcement. Google released the AI model for public testing ahead of the official rollout, using the "nano-banana" name on LMArena. Users who found it compared it to other AI image generators, posting the stunning pictures Nano Banana could deliver.