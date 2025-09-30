5 Things You Should Never Keep In Cloud Storage

With cloud storage relatively affordable and most services offering generous free plans, it makes sense to back up your documents, photos, and other data online in case you lose the version stored on your computer or mobile device. For most not-so-savvy users, it's almost always the only backup strategy. However, while cloud storage is a convenient way to store your data, it's not the best solution for all types of files. Cybersecurity incidents are on the rise, and things are only going to get worse with hackers using artificial intelligence and vibe hacking becoming more popular. Everyone — from individuals to organizations — is being impacted.

While individuals only have to worry about phishing and social engineering attacks, large organizations face full-blown hacks and data breaches. So, it's not outside the realm of possibility that your cloud storage provider might get hacked, your account passwords might get exposed, or you might lose access to your accounts in a phishing attack. Therefore, it's essential to consider the potential risks before storing all your data in the cloud. Here are some examples of the types of data you should avoid keeping in cloud storage.