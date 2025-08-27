Anthropic Says Bad Actors Have Now Turned To 'Vibe Hacking'

Vibe coding has become one of the biggest buzzwords in AI in recent months. Being able to lean on a large language model can be helpful, because it speeds up coding by letting AI handle the brunt of the legwork. But it's not all good news, as Anthropic — the company behind Claude — says that "vibe hacking" is becoming an increasingly popular way to extort victims.

In a new report shared this week, the Claude developer says that threat actors have started adapting their operations to take advantage of the benefits AI offers. For starters, the company says that AI has "lowered the barrier to sophisticated cybercrime." It then expanded on this by noting how agentic AI has become a tool for threat actors to leverage against victims, especially with the glut of AI agents we've seen debut in recent months. Even Anthropic released a new Claude agent for Chrome this week.

AI also speeds up the process for cybercriminals as they profile their victims, analyze data they've stolen, and even create new identities to use in their schemes. And, it seems, some hackers are going beyond just using AI to simplify their attacks, as Anthropic says it recently disrupted a threat actor who was using AI to "an unprecedented degree."