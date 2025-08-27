Anthropic Just Launched A Claude Agent For The Chrome Browser, But Most Users Can't Have It

The internet browser is the next place where frontier AI firms will battle for your attention. We're already using AI chatbots inside an internet browser, but products like ChatGPT and Gemini do not see what we do in the other tabs. We have to import links and upload documents when chatting with AI models about things we see online. Also, chatbots in their current form can't perform actions on our behalf on the internet, though some are getting agentic powers.

Some companies are developing new internet browsing experiences with AI at the core. Perplexity's Comet browser is one such example. Microsoft has built Copilot features into the Edge browser, and OpenAI is rumored to release a ChatGPT internet browser in the future. Google owns Chrome, so adding more Gemini capabilities to it is probably only a matter of time. Other AI companies will bring AI agents to existing browsers. Anthropic is one of them, having announced a Claude for Chrome agentic AI experience on Tuesday.

However, these are only the early days for the Claude agent that can see the websites you visit and help you with the content you're browsing. Not all Claude subscribers will have access to Claude for Chrome. Only about a thousand testers who subscribe to the most expensive Claude tiers can hope to get access. Anthropic is currently conducting advanced security testing to further fine-tune the experience and reduce the risk of Claude being exposed to hidden attacks crafted by malicious individuals targeting AI chatbots.