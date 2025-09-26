Google Maps Just Got A Huge Update For Public Transportation Navigation

If you use Google Maps for walking or public transportation guidance, we've got some good news for you. According to new reports, the navigation app has made some big changes to how it handles directions when using the walking and transit options, which should be a welcome change after this year's earlier bug, which caused Maps to crash when searching for transit directions.

The changes were spotted by Android Authority, which spotted the differences while making its way through Paris to a local theatre. One of the biggest issues, according to that report, was how Google Maps used to lock out many of the other features in Maps when using public transit features. This made it more difficult to figure out where nearby restaurants might be while already on a route, and would often lead to dismissed starting points and entirely different routes showing up in the app. Suffice it to say, that isn't an ideal way for the app to behave for users that rely on it for directions on foot or taking the subway.

For starters, the report indicates that Maps now shows your latest route progress on a persistent bar that runs along the bottom of the Google Maps app. This means you can look through other information in the app without having to worry about losing track of where you are or where you need to get off next.