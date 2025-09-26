Spotify Has A Plan To Clean Up The AI Slop On Its Streaming Service

Spotify is well aware that AI has been invading its platform. In fact, the company has announced some big plans to help sort through the slop and provide better protection for artists, songwriters, producers, and listeners going forward.

AI has become a prevalent part of our world. As companies like Google and OpenAI continue to release new features and models — like ChatGPT Pulse and Gemini Pro 2.5 — we're only going to see more and more AI popping up everywhere.

These companies aren't the only ones diving into making their own models, either. AI services like Suno have also taken off, offering ways to create your own music with a simple AI prompt. Suffice it to say, AI development is moving at a breakneck pace, and many companies are struggling to keep up. That's why Spotify is looking to find ways to cut down on slop created with AI showing up on its music streaming platform.