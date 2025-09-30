4 Best Steam Deck Alternatives You Can Find On Amazon (According To User Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valve's Steam Deck is the most popular handheld gaming PC on the market today. With a near 50% share of the market and nearly 6 million units sold, it's safe to say that Valve is the king of the handheld PC space. But with the rise and popularity of the Steam Deck, a number of competitors have emerged to stake their claim and vie for a piece of that lucrative and growing portable gaming market.

With companies like ASUS and MSI attempting to get a foothold in the space, it seems every few months a new portable PC handheld is released and vies for gamers' attention. Even Xbox is getting into the game with its own upcoming handheld and even rumors hinting that Sony will release a PS6 handheld. There now exist options for those not interested in a Steam Deck, or those simply looking for an alternative with a slightly different feature set.

Having choices is always a good thing, and thankfully there are a number of highly reviewed portable handheld gaming PCs to choose from. There exist Linux-based handhelds for those that want to take advantage of open-source software, as well as Android-powered devices that allow for APK support. You can even pick up a Windows powered handheld and sneak in some work in between those gaming sessions.