Apple May Have 6 More Product Launches Coming In 2025
With the iPhone 17 launch now behind us, Apple might still have a few surprises up its sleeve before the end of the year. Even though new M5 Macs now seem to have been delayed to early next year, the company still has some new products that could debut in the weeks ahead.
Depending on the significance of those upgrades, Apple could potentially host another special event in October or November. Another option could be a week of daily announcements on its website, as it has done in prior years when it unveiled new iPads, the AirPods Max, and HomePod devices.
With that in mind, let's go over all of the latest rumors regarding Apple's potential remaining hardware announcements for 2025, including a range of accessories, smart home devices, and tablets. After all, just because the company isn't unveiling the M5 Macs right now doesn't mean that it can't unleash the all-new M5 iPad Pro, setting a new schedule for its chip releases.
iPad Pro, Apple TV, HomePod, and more could be launching soon
The latest rumors suggest Apple is aiming for an October release for the next-gen iPad Pro. Besides the new M5 chip, Apple is expected to add a dual front-facing camera. However, with the new selfie camera on the iPhone 17 models, Apple could also bring it to the next iPad Pro to improve Center Stage capabilities. Then there's a report from MacRumors which says Apple wants to release a new Apple TV 4K in 2025. Rumors suggest that Apple could add the A19 processor to the set-top box, in addition to more RAM to support Apple Intelligence.
We've seen conflicting reports about Apple's plans for either a HomePod 3 or a HomePod mini 2. Previously, MacRumors suggested that Apple was readying a third-generation of its OG smart speaker. However, it's been even longer since the company updated its miniature speaker line. One way or another, we expect to see a new HomePod in the coming months.
The second-generation AirTag has been teased repeatedly for months. However, Apple hasn't released it yet. Previously, it was expected to launch at WWDC 2025. Now, it seems this item tracker could be available with the new U2 chip and other features by the end of this year. And finally, even if Apple doesn't release an M5 Mac this year, rumors point to a new entry-level MacBook with an iPhone chip that should surface soon.