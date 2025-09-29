Apple May Have 6 More Product Launches Coming In 2025

With the iPhone 17 launch now behind us, Apple might still have a few surprises up its sleeve before the end of the year. Even though new M5 Macs now seem to have been delayed to early next year, the company still has some new products that could debut in the weeks ahead.

Depending on the significance of those upgrades, Apple could potentially host another special event in October or November. Another option could be a week of daily announcements on its website, as it has done in prior years when it unveiled new iPads, the AirPods Max, and HomePod devices.

With that in mind, let's go over all of the latest rumors regarding Apple's potential remaining hardware announcements for 2025, including a range of accessories, smart home devices, and tablets. After all, just because the company isn't unveiling the M5 Macs right now doesn't mean that it can't unleash the all-new M5 iPad Pro, setting a new schedule for its chip releases.