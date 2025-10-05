7 Ways To Improve Wi-Fi Speeds

Slow Wi-Fi speeds are a major annoyance, especially when you are in the middle of an important meeting or trying to achieve a strict deadline. Many factors can interrupt regular Wi-Fi speeds, such as incorrect placement, interference from other devices, congested networks, and outdated router firmware. If you're struggling to pinpoint the cause of your slow Wi-Fi, try the following working solutions that proved effective for our team.

While we begin with the most commonly applied techniques, the last resort would be to investigate the router itself. In the worst case, your only option would be to get a new router that supports your Wi-Fi demands and is compatible with the latest smart devices. Before that, though, try clearing the cache on your devices and following our other, easy tips.