Windows 11 Home Vs Pro: Differences, Features, And More
When you buy a brand-new PC, one of the first decisions you'll face is whether to stick with Windows 11 Home – the edition that comes preinstalled on most consumer laptops and desktops — or upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, which is geared toward enterprise users. At first glance, both versions look nearly identical. Both deliver Microsoft's latest operating system with Snap Layouts for multitasking and Widget support. You'll also get the same performance, gaming enhancements like Auto HDR and DirectStorage, and frequent feature updates directly from Microsoft. The differences begin to show once you dig into the Windows settings, like security, networking, and system management. Windows 11 Pro unlocks a handful of advanced tools, such as BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, and Remote Desktop hosting.
These are all designed to give IT teams and power users more control over a PC. The Pro version also supports joining a domain or Azure Active Directory, which makes it a natural fit for offices and organizations where centralized management is vital. Windows 11 Home, meanwhile, strips away those extras for a lighter, simpler package meant for everyday users. So which one is right for you? If your PC is mostly for browsing, gaming, or light productivity, Windows 11 Home will cover the basics. But if you run a business, rely on advanced security features, or need remote access and virtualization, Windows 11 Pro may be worth the extra money.
What is Windows 11 Home?
Windows 11 Home is the standard edition of Microsoft's latest operating system, designed with everyday users in mind. The focus here is simplicity and accessibility, while still packing enough features to cover work, school, and entertainment needs. At its core, Windows 11 Home includes the redesigned interface introduced with Windows 11. It also offers Microsoft Teams integration for quick and easy communication. Security is handled by tools like Windows Hello biometric login and device encryption, although advanced management and encryption features are reserved for Windows 11 Pro.
Gamers will find plenty to like with Windows 11 Home, which features support for DirectStorage for faster game loading as well as Auto HDR for improved visuals. Add Xbox Game Pass integration, and the Home edition of Windows 11 doubles as a great gaming platform. That said, Windows 11 Home doesn't include advanced business tools such as BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, or group policy management, which are all reserved for Windows 11 Pro. But for students, families, or anyone looking for a reliable, modern OS without extra complexity, Windows 11 Home delivers everything you need right out of the box.
Windows 11 Home and Pro: Difference in pricing
If you're still using a Windows 10 PC and it meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11, you can upgrade to Windows 11 Home or Pro (depending on which version of Windows 10 you have) for free. So at this stage, price isn't a factor. However, when buying a new machine, there is a small premium that users will have to shell out for the Pro version of the OS. For example, consider the Dell XPS 14. The model of this laptop configured with Windows 11 Home is available at $1550, while the model with Windows 11 Pro retails for an additional $60.
If you're building a PC or installing Windows separately, you'll need to buy a license from Microsoft. A Windows 11 Home license can be had for $140, while Windows 11 Pro retails for $200 – again, a $60 difference. For those who start with Windows 11 Home but later decide they want to upgrade to the Pro build, the Microsoft Store offers an upgrade for $100.
Which Windows 11 version is right for you?
For most people shopping for a new laptop or upgrading an existing PC, Windows 11 Home is the smarter choice. It packs in all the core features of Windows 11 without splurging on a few extra bucks. If you're a typical user who browses the web, streams media, works in MS Office, or plays the occasional game, Windows 11 Home will cover those bases without breaking a sweat.
So, where does Windows 11 Pro fit in? The Pro version is designed with advanced users and enterprises in mind. The added tools are indispensable if you're running a business, managing a fleet of multiple PCs, or working in an IT role where remote management and added security are essential. For everyone else, though, those Pro-specific perks are probably overkill. You can save the money and stick with the Home version, knowing you're not missing anything critical for day-to-day use.