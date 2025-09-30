12 Essential iPhone Apps You Should Be Using By Now

If you've recently picked up the new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or even if you're just looking to get more out of the iPhone you already own, the App Store is home to millions of apps designed to boost productivity, spark creativity, and keep you entertained. The challenge, of course, is that finding the right apps isn't always easy, even when you already have a clear idea of what you're looking for.

That's because the way each of us uses our iPhones is different. With that in mind, BGR has rounded up a collection of iPhone apps that can transform the way you use your device. These picks are meant to make your iPhone more useful, more personal, and better aligned with your everyday needs.

From wellbeing and productivity to games and photography, these essential apps are worth trying. Best of all, they're either free or available at a reasonable price, making them easy to test and potentially game-changing in how you experience your iPhone.