5 Gadgets You Might Regret Throwing Away
Remember that old DVD player you shoved in the attic, or the stack of DVDs you swore you'd never watch again? You might want to think twice before you toss them for good. Technology changes fast, but not everything that feels outdated is worthless. Some gadgets still carry surprisingly high value. There are collectors, tinkerers, and anyone who's looking for spare parts who would pay good money to get their hands on some old gadgets. You can also think about repurposing old tech into something genuinely useful, saving you from both losing money and having regrets later on.
Take, for example, external drives that were once too small. They're perfect for keeping backup files or work projects that you want to safeguard. The truth is that today's "tech clutter" could be tomorrow's treasure. Before you let go of your next gadget, it's worth asking yourself if you're throwing away something you might later regret.
DVD players and DVDs
That stack of DVDs might be worth holding onto. It's even better if you have a DVD player to match. In a world where streaming feels endless, the truth is that access to shows and movies isn't as permanent as we think. Licensing deals expire, catalogs rotate, and some titles quietly vanish from our favorite streaming platforms without warning. The entire series disappeared, and in some cases, it's unlikely they'll ever return. Owning a physical copy of your favorite shows is a safe bet.
DVDs offer a certainty that streaming services can't guarantee. If you have the disc, you own the show or the movie outright. No buffering, no subscription, no waiting for the title to "come back." And while DVD players seem like relics, they're remarkably reliable. Many will work even after years in storage, and if they don't, repairing them isn't expensive. Beyond nostalgia, DVDs and DVD players have resale and collector value. Limited editions, box sets, and rare titles often sell for far more than the original price. So think twice before you give up your discs or ditch the player.
Old iPods
That chunky old iPod tucked away in the drawer might look like a relic, but don't be so quick to dismiss it. What was once just a music player has now become a prized collectible. Collectors hunt down specific models, from the first-generation iPod Classic with its mechanical scroll wheel, to colorful iPod Nanos and even tiny Shuffles. Why the obsession? Part of it is nostalgia, but it's also about owning a piece of history. iPods mark the beginning of the digital music revolution, and owning one is like holding a piece of tech heritage in your hands. Even used models in decent condition can fetch more than you can imagine, and if you happen to still have one sealed in its original packaging, you're sitting on a hidden treasure.
Beyond resale value, iPods still work surprisingly well. Some audiophiles prefer their sound and even go so far as to adapt their storage to hold massive music libraries on them. So before you toss that outdated gadget, take another look at it. That old iPod of yours might be your ticket to some extra cash, or the one piece of tech you wish you had kept.
External HDD and SSDs
That old external hard drive or SSD on your desk might not seem impressive, especially when compared with today's massive terabyte storage size options. Before you toss it aside, consider how incredibly useful these gadgets still are. Some tech becomes obsolete overnight, but hard drives and SSDs can easily be repurposed. They can still serve as backup drives for storing important documents, photos, or projects you don't want to risk losing. Keeping an offline copy (or multiple) means you're protected if your cloud account gets hacked or your main computer fails. You can also use these hard drives to move files between systems when setting up a new computer or sharing large media projects.
External drives can also find new life beyond simple storage. Old SSDs can be repurposed as portable boot drives. That means you can have your personal operating system that you can plug into different machines. Photographers, video editors, and gamers still rely on older drives as dedicated scratch disks or game libraries. And if you're done using them yourself, you can always find them a new home. The demand in the resale market is still strong, especially for solid-state drives.
Monitors
That bulky monitor you've been meaning to get rid of might be more valuable than you think. While newer, thinner displays make old models feel outdated, an extra screen is almost always useful. Whether you're working from home, gaming, or managing multiple tasks at once, adding a second monitor can dramatically improve your productivity. A modest display can become a dedicated monitor for emails, reference documents, or video calls. That should free up the space on your main monitor for the work that really matters.
Beyond personal use, there's a market for older monitors. Students, freelancers, and budget-conscious gamers often look for secondhand displays as a cheap way to expand their setup. Gaming monitors with high refresh rates are especially sought after. Also, unique resolutions and professional color accuracy are in high demand. Retro gamers hunt for LCDs and even CRT monitors as they often provide better compatibility for classic consoles. Monitors are also much more resilient than other electronics. A display that's been sitting in storage for years will often fire right back up with no issues. That's what makes them great candidates for repurposing or resale. An extra monitor is rarely wasted.
Drones
That old drone might not fly as smoothly as the latest models, but it's far from useless. Drones have built a huge community of hobbyists, photographers, and tinkerers. Their needs are what keep the older models relevant. Even if your drone is no longer cutting-edge, it may still be worth repairing, reselling, or disassembling for its valuable components. Many people search for old gimbals, cameras, or batteries that'll fit their drones, as replacements from manufacturers can be expensive.
If your drone is still in working condition, it can serve many purposes beyond casual flying. Older drones can be repurposed as practice machines for beginners. Some photographers even keep their older drones as backups for less demanding shoots. You can also be creative and use your drone to plant trees. DIY enthusiasts like to upgrade old drones with modern cameras or experimental tech just to push their limits. The resale market for old drones is still strong. Big brands like DJI hold value well, and even retired models can fetch impressive prices. Collectors and hobbyists often buy these for both flying and displaying. So before you write off that "obsolete" quadcopter, consider giving it a second life. It can be a backup drone, a trainer, a parts donor, or a profitable resale item. Old drones are rarely junk.