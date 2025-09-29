Apple's M5 Macs Are Launching Soon And May Arrive With Two New Monitors

Apple is finally readying the release of the first batch of M5 Macs. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the company is nearing mass production of its next MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. With that, Apple could follow the trend of releasing the new MacBook Pro versions by the end of this year, while the Air models could launch in early 2026.

Over the past months, the journalist has pushed the timeline of the M5 Macs for 2026, as he believes Apple will release a new M5 iPad Pro and M5 Apple Vision Pro before the new Apple computers. However, Gurman is now careful to say the company could still debut some of the Mac models in 2025.

Right now, Apple has three options: Keynotes in October or November, or push the release to December with press releases. Unlike the M4 models, the M5 Macs look like a smaller upgrade. Despite the new chip, the surprises could be Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and possibly a cellular modem, whether the C1 or C1X chips.