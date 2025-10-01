5 Best Apple AirTag Alternatives For Android That Cost Less Than $30

Tile makes some of the best platform-agnostic smart tags. The Tile Mate is a solid budget tracker with a price tag of $25; it works with both Android and iOS devices. While it's not as feature-rich as some of the more expensive options on the market, it offers all the essentials to help you monitor the location of your belongings. The claimed Bluetooth range is 350 feet, but expect real-world numbers to be lower. The Tile Mate is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, allowing it to handle most regular weather conditions it may encounter while attached to your valuables. Besides the various smart tag features you would expect, the Tile Mate offers some extras, such as the ability to send an SOS to your family or friends in unsafe situations.

You can also press the button on the tracker to ring your phone. The Tile Mate is designed to last for up to three years. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a user-replaceable battery, which is something that many Amazon buyers dislike, as it will become e-waste once the battery runs out. Some users are also not fans of its tag network, which is not as extensive as Apple's Find My. Otherwise, the tracker has generally received positive feedback from buyers on Amazon and has an average rating of 4.4 from over 7,700 reviews. If you want to track your items primarily inside your home or office, this is a good option.