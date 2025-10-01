5 Best Apple AirTag Alternatives For Android That Cost Less Than $30
Smart trackers are handy gadgets that enable you to keep track of your valuables from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can attach them to various items, such as your keychain, backpack, wallet, or remote, and track their location to prevent losing your belongings. Also known as smart tags or Bluetooth trackers, these devices utilize Bluetooth for short-range location tracking. However, once they are out of Bluetooth range, they switch to their tag network, which is essentially a network of mobile devices, to identify their location and ping it back to you.
AirTags are arguably the best smart trackers available for Apple device owners. An AirTag has access to billions of Apple devices as a part of its Find My network, features a replaceable battery, utilizes Ultra-Wideband (UWB) in addition to Bluetooth for precision tracking, and includes the ability to share your lost tracker's location with airlines. However, it only works with Apple devices. So, if you have an Android phone, you'll have to look elsewhere. Here are some of the best AirTag alternatives that are affordable and will work with your Android phone.
Tile Mate
Tile makes some of the best platform-agnostic smart tags. The Tile Mate is a solid budget tracker with a price tag of $25; it works with both Android and iOS devices. While it's not as feature-rich as some of the more expensive options on the market, it offers all the essentials to help you monitor the location of your belongings. The claimed Bluetooth range is 350 feet, but expect real-world numbers to be lower. The Tile Mate is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, allowing it to handle most regular weather conditions it may encounter while attached to your valuables. Besides the various smart tag features you would expect, the Tile Mate offers some extras, such as the ability to send an SOS to your family or friends in unsafe situations.
You can also press the button on the tracker to ring your phone. The Tile Mate is designed to last for up to three years. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a user-replaceable battery, which is something that many Amazon buyers dislike, as it will become e-waste once the battery runs out. Some users are also not fans of its tag network, which is not as extensive as Apple's Find My. Otherwise, the tracker has generally received positive feedback from buyers on Amazon and has an average rating of 4.4 from over 7,700 reviews. If you want to track your items primarily inside your home or office, this is a good option.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2
If you own a Samsung smartphone, the company's SmartTag 2 is an excellent alternative to AirTag and the best smart tracker for you. It's feature-rich and backed by the SmartThings Find network, which has access to millions of Samsung devices worldwide, allowing you to keep an eye on your valuables. One of its highlights is the built-in UWB sensor, which enables it to offer precision tracking similar to the AirTag when used with Samsung's high-end phones that have the same sensor. It also comes with a user-replaceable battery, significantly improving the device's lifespan compared to trackers that have a fixed battery.
Other features include a claimed range of up to 393 feet, a built-in cutout for easy attachment, and IP67 dust and water resistance. Additionally, the device features an NFC chip, which enables you to share your contact details with any good Samaritan who may find your lost tracker. The SmartTag 2 will set you back $30 and has received an average rating of 4.3 from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon. SmartTag 2 owners appreciate the tracker's easy setup process, reasonable pricing, and good build quality. The biggest downside, though, is that it only works with Samsung phones.
Tile Slim
While some smart trackers are great as attachments for keys, backpacks, and other belongings, they don't always work as well with wallets due to their thickness. So, if you need a tracker for your wallet, the Tile Slim is a good choice. It has a flat, card-like form factor and a size similar to an ID or credit card, allowing it to slide seamlessly into your wallet, luggage, passport cover, and other narrow spaces. Like the Tile Mate, it works with both Android and iOS devices, and comes with a non-user-replaceable battery and a claimed Bluetooth range of 350 feet.
It also has a button that you can press to ring your phone and send an SOS to your family or friends in an unsafe situation. The Tile Slim costs the same as the Mate at $30 and has received an average rating of 4.4 from over 4,200 reviews on Amazon. While most buyers appreciate its thin design and the built-in speakers, some are not fans of Tile's limited network and deteriorating customer service.
MiLi MiTag Bluetooth Tracker
The MiLi MiTag Bluetooth Tracker is a value-for-money smart tag that relies on Google's Find Hub network, unlike the Tile and Samsung trackers. While Google's network didn't have the best start due to its extreme focus on privacy, it has improved significantly over the last couple of years. The MiLi tracker has all the essentials, including a long 500-foot range, built-in cutout, IP67 water-resistant design, and a loud ringer. More importantly, it features a replaceable CR2032 battery, which makes it more long-lasting than many of the other recommendations. The support for Google Find Hub makes it particularly handy in countries with a large number of Android devices.
So, if you're thinking of traveling abroad and don't want to lose your valuables in a foreign country, it can be very helpful. It costs only $13 and has an average rating of 3.9 with over 1,700 reviews on Amazon. While there is a lot to like about the MiLi tracker, such as its affordable price tag, lightweight design, and good customer support, some users have had trouble pairing it with their Android phones, and the battery depletes quickly.
Ugreen FineTrack Slim S
The Ugreen FineTrack Slim S is an excellent alternative to Tile Slim if you want to take advantage of Samsung's SmartThings network, which works great both in and outside the U.S. As the name suggests, the FineTrack Slim S is incredibly slim and won't add more bulk than a credit card to your wallet or purse. Despite its thin design, Ugreen has managed to incorporate a battery that lasts for a year on a single charge. Unlike most other similar smart trackers, the company has managed to include support for magnetic charging, allowing you to charge it with a USB cable in no time.
The Ugreen tracker is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and can ring your phone, just like Tile's smart tags. The Ugreen FineTrack Slim S carries a price tag of $30 and has received an average rating of 4.6 from over 170 reviews. Buyers like its slim design and easy setup process. The only major drawback to the FineTrack Slim S is its exclusive support for Samsung devices. You can't use it with phones from other manufacturers.
How we selected these products
Bluetooth trackers are handy accessories that offer peace of mind. However, several factors can affect a tracker's performance. That's why we have chosen our recommendations after extensive research into a tracker's tag network, speaker output, and Bluetooth range. We have also focused on reputable brands that have a history of delivering some of the best Bluetooth trackers.