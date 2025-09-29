Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme Benchmarks Show M4 Max-Like Performance For Windows

Benchmarks, of course, really don't give a complete picture of how a machine is going to perform. CPU performance is one thing, but AI performance is something else entirely, given the fact that plenty of machines run many AI tasks on the GPU instead of a dedicated NPU. That's not to mention the fact that macOS and Windows offer totally different AI features, and different levels of need for on-device AI processing.

Not only that, but the nature of Qualcomm's chips is that they'll be used by others. The reference machine is designed to give us an idea of how a chip might perform, but when manufacturers start building laptops and tablets with the chips, they'll include different cooling, different thermals, and different amounts of RAM.

All that to say, it's worth waiting until we get actual products with these new chips to say how they perform in real-world tests. By then, of course, Apple's M5 series may be available — though it remains to be seen if only the base M5 will be available or if variants like the M5 Pro, M5 Max, and even M5 Ultra are out too. Regardless, there's certainly hope for the Windows on ARM dream, and hopefully more ARM-based Windows machines will launch in the near future, with better battery lives and other helpful features.