AI Mode Knows When You Want Images Instead Of Text, And It Might Be A Game-Changing Google Search Feature

The AI Mode experience is easily one of the best AI products Google rolled out to Google Search. It's like having a chatbot (think ChatGPT or Gemini) in a dedicated tab in Google Search ready to answer complex queries in conversational language. AI Mode is optional, rather than the default new experience, and you can use it only when you need to. Google has released several AI Mode updates since unveiling it a few months ago, but Tuesday's upgrade might be the game-changing feature you've been waiting for from this type of Google Search AI experience. AI Mode will now understand when you want to see images rather than chunks of text, and will display them in search results, while continuing to offer support for natural language conversation.

People routinely search the web for products that they want to see, but the Google Search results have always focused on text results. The separate Images tab will display relevant images, but the non-AI Google Search experience isn't enough to surface the kind of results you need. The new AI Mode functionality that Google unveiled on Tuesday will fill in a much-needed gap, allowing Google Search to display results that fit your prompt better.

That prompt will not have to be keyword-rich, as we've trained ourselves to search the web. That's the beauty of Gemini understanding natural language. You'll use text that reads just like a conversation to another person (or ChatGPT or Gemini) to tell AI Mode what you want to see, and the AI will understand that photos should be prioritized over text.