Adobe Premiere Launches On iPhone For Free: Mobile-Friendly Workflow, AI Tools, And More

After teasing the Adobe Premiere app for iPhone earlier this month, Adobe on Tuesday released the highly anticipated video editing software customized for the smaller screen of the iPhone, making it available for free to creators who want to get to work on their latest videos directly on the device they might have used to capture content for social media, like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or other video projects. Premiere joins the growing list of Adobe apps for iPhone, which includes Photoshop for iPhone and Android, and the standalone Firefly app.

Premiere will also work on iPad, where the larger display might make it even easier to edit the video streams that need to be stitched and add the other elements you want for the project, including text or subtitles, visual elements, and custom audio. Still, the demos BGR saw during a briefing indicate that the iPhone display, as small as it might seem for video editing workflows that require tools like Adobe Premiere, will work great for editing videos on the fly, even projects that involve complex multi-track timelines.

As users might expect, a video editing tool released in 2025 can't launch without generative AI features to help creators. Also, projects started in Adobe Premiere on iPhone can be continued on the desktop, which can be useful for projects that need a larger display. While Adobe Premiere is available as a free download on iPhone and iPad, users might need to pay for generative AI credits and more storage. The only thing missing is a Premiere app for Android phones and tablets, but the app is in development.