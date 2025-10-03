The Once-Popular AI Chatbot No One Uses Anymore

While ChatGPT, Grok, and similar AI tools have gained incredible popularity in recent years, chatbots have been around for a long time — as far back as the 90s. Some of those chatbots have gone the way of the ghost, like Microsoft's Tay from 2016. But one chatbot that was incredibly popular back in the day, that virtually nobody uses anymore, is A.L.I.C.E. It's a good time to look back at the history of the technology, especially with companies like DuckDuckGo bringing more popular AI chatbots online and making them more accessible than ever before.

Also referred to as Alicebot, the name stands for Artificial Linguistic Internet Computer Entity. It came to life in November 1995 — 30 years ago. Of course, "alive" is a poor term to use since Alice was only a basic natural language chatbot unable to pass the Turing test. The bot applied what's called heuristic pattern matching to read and respond to human input. In layman's terms, the bot searches through known data patterns to efficiently find a match for queries, and, in this case, to deliver suitable responses. While not active today, you can download the open source code from either the ALICE AI Foundation on Google Code or Richard Wallace's GitHub. You need an Artificial Intelligence Markup Language (AIML) interpreter to run the application, which probably explains why it's not in use anymore on a bigger scale. Spike Jonze credits A.L.I.C.E. as inspiration for the 2016 film "Her," which saw a human — played by Joaquin Phoenix — falling in love with a virtual chatbot.