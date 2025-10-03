What Actually Happens When You Report A Number As Spam Or Junk On Your Cellphone?

We've all received a call or text from a number we don't recognize. But beyond the occasional wrong number or pocket-dial situation, many of these are spam calls that fortunately can be stopped. Sometimes it's as clear as day, especially when the call or text is from someone looking for banking info, credit card numbers, and other types of personal financial information. Other times it's a lot harder to figure out if it's bogus or not.

This is why phone companies like Apple and Google give users the ability to report these phishing individuals and organizations as spam or junk. When you do so, your wireless carrier, the device manufacturer, third-party databases — along with the FCC and FTC in some cases — are all notified of the perpetrator.

On the carrier end, the flagged number gets added to a spam database, which is why you've probably received a call or two with a "Spam Likely" message on the screen; this is because enough users have flagged the number for your carrier to start taking action. That means the more spam you flag, the safer your carrier network is for you and other users.

It's also worth mentioning that phone companies employ a number of AI and machine-learning tools to log and organize spam calls and texts, including Google's new AI-powered scam detection. So, the more reporting you do, the better these automated systems will be at detecting spam in the first place.